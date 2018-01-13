Nebraska's Lt. Gov. says no cuts to K through 12 education

The 2018 legislative session is underway in Nebraska.

Lawmakers will be voting on a number of things this upcoming session.

One major one for Lt. Gov. Mike Foley?

Education.

He says he wants to make sure the budget isn't cut for education even with the sates tight budget.

"You know the state budget is in a difficult place situation but, the Governor made it a priority. We are not going to make any cuts to k12 education. That is a priority expenditure. We are not going to touch that budget. They get full funding," says Lt. Gov. Mike Foley

The session runs until May.