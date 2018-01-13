SSC officials tour the town

City officials in South Sioux City got a tour of the city Saturday.

City leaders got on a bus this morning and went around town.

The purpose?

To get an in-person look at updates at places around South Sioux City.

The tour included a stop at the library where officials learned how grant money was being spent.

They also viewed historic city documents dating back to the late 1800's.

They even got a tour of the police departments work out room.

Most of the tour was from inside the bus.