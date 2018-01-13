SSC officials tour the town - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SSC officials tour the town

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

City officials in South Sioux City got a tour of the city Saturday. 

City leaders got on a bus this morning and went around town. 

The purpose?

To get an in-person look at updates at places around South Sioux City. 

The tour included a stop at the library where officials learned how grant money was being spent. 

They also viewed historic city documents dating back to the late 1800's. 

They even got a tour of the police departments work out room. 

Most of the tour was from inside the bus. 

