Light snow, warmer temperatures for Sunday before another arctic blast

Cold sunshine was with us for much of our Saturday with temperatures fairly close to what we saw on Friday.



Wind chills were still stuck anywhere from the single digits above to the single digits below zero for most of the day.



Temperatures won't drop off much tonight as a wave makes its way through the area.



Some light snow will bring an inch or less to the area with the most falling in southwestern Siouxland.



Temperatures recover nicely on Sunday as we near our average of 30 degrees.



We will have another chance for light snow in the afternoon and evening with an inch or less again possible.



Behind this the wind will pick up and another wave of arctic air kicks in.



Temperatures will be near zero Sunday night and will stay pretty close to that through our Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Wind chills will be between -20 and -30 through our Monday with some patchy blowing snow possible as well.



We stay cold Tuesday before a warming trend starts to move in.



By the end of the work week we could see some 40s in parts of Siouxland!



The work week will be dry as well.