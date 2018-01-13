Cherokee wins team title at Le Mars Invitational

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Hunter DeJong scores a pinfall at 195 pounds at Saturday's Le Mars Invitational.

--TEAM SCORES

1. Cherokee - 187.0

2. Le Mars - 172.5

3. Sioux City North - 161.0

4. AHSTW - 151.0

5. Sioux Center - 145.0

6. Sibley-Ocheyedan - 142.5

7. West Sioux - 141.0

8. Sheldon/South O'Brien - 118.0

9. Hinton - 97.0

10. South Sioux City - 82.5

11. Sioux City West - 39.0

--106 RESULTS

1st Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee

2nd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley-Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Blake Dirksen of Le Mars

--113 RESULTS

1st Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux

2nd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City North

3rd Place - Mario Martinez of Sibley-Ocheyedan

--120 RESULTS

1st Place - Dillon Lynott of West Sioux

2nd Place - Austin Hill of Sioux City North

3rd Place - Elliot Young of AHSTW

--126 RESULTS

1st Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Jaeden Rassmussen of AHSTW

3rd Place - Damon Williams of Cherokee

--132 RESULTS

1st Place - Jake Francksen-Small of Le Mars

2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City North

3rd Place - Izzy Miranda of South Sioux City

--138 RESULTS

1st Place - Kade Jurgensen of Cherokee

2nd Place - Robert Meza of South Sioux City

3rd Place - Mitchell Paca of Sibley-Ocheyedan

--145 RESULTS

1st Place - Jordan Jensen of Le Mars

2nd Place - Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee

3rd Place - Ernesto Cardenas of Sioux Center

--152 RESULTS

1st Place - EJ McElmeel of Sioux City North

2nd Place - Delijuan Perkins of Le Mars

3rd Place - Gavin Leng of Sheldon/South O'Brien

--160 RESULTS

1st Place - Jesse Jara of Sioux Center

2nd Place - Bronsan Reis of Cherokee

3rd Place - Clayton Leng of Sheldon/South O'Brien

--170 RESULTS

1st Place - Gabe Pauley of AHSTW

2nd Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City North

3rd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee

--182 RESULTS

1st Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon/South O'Brien

2nd Place - Joe Kenkel of AHSTW

3rd Place - Chayce Hooyer of Sioux Center

--195 RESULTS

1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Charlie Nohr of Hinton

3rd Place - Gavyn Fischer of AHSTW

--220 RESULTS

1st Place - Travis Theisen of Le Mars

2nd Place - Brady Canada of AHSTW

3rd Place - Adam Mohning of Sioux Center

--285 RESULTS

1st Place - Darlyn Marquez of West Sioux

2nd Place - Caleb Trierweiler of Hinton

3rd Place - Jacob Ngeleka of South Sioux City