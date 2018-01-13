Cherokee wins team title at Le Mars Invitational

--TEAM SCORES
1. Cherokee - 187.0
2. Le Mars - 172.5
3. Sioux City North - 161.0
4. AHSTW - 151.0
5. Sioux Center - 145.0
6. Sibley-Ocheyedan - 142.5
7. West Sioux - 141.0
8. Sheldon/South O'Brien - 118.0
9. Hinton - 97.0
10. South Sioux City - 82.5
11. Sioux City West - 39.0
--106 RESULTS
1st Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee
2nd Place - Jose Flores of Sibley-Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Blake Dirksen of Le Mars
--113 RESULTS
1st Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux
2nd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Mario Martinez of Sibley-Ocheyedan
--120 RESULTS
1st Place - Dillon Lynott of West Sioux
2nd Place - Austin Hill of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Elliot Young of AHSTW
--126 RESULTS
1st Place - Trey Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Jaeden Rassmussen of AHSTW
3rd Place - Damon Williams of Cherokee
--132 RESULTS
1st Place - Jake Francksen-Small of Le Mars
2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Izzy Miranda of South Sioux City
--138 RESULTS
1st Place - Kade Jurgensen of Cherokee
2nd Place - Robert Meza of South Sioux City
3rd Place - Mitchell Paca of Sibley-Ocheyedan
--145 RESULTS
1st Place - Jordan Jensen of Le Mars
2nd Place - Dane Jurgensen of Cherokee
3rd Place - Ernesto Cardenas of Sioux Center
--152 RESULTS
1st Place - EJ McElmeel of Sioux City North
2nd Place - Delijuan Perkins of Le Mars
3rd Place - Gavin Leng of Sheldon/South O'Brien
--160 RESULTS
1st Place - Jesse Jara of Sioux Center
2nd Place - Bronsan Reis of Cherokee
3rd Place - Clayton Leng of Sheldon/South O'Brien
--170 RESULTS
1st Place - Gabe Pauley of AHSTW
2nd Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City North
3rd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee
--182 RESULTS
1st Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon/South O'Brien
2nd Place - Joe Kenkel of AHSTW
3rd Place - Chayce Hooyer of Sioux Center
--195 RESULTS
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Charlie Nohr of Hinton
3rd Place - Gavyn Fischer of AHSTW
--220 RESULTS
1st Place - Travis Theisen of Le Mars
2nd Place - Brady Canada of AHSTW
3rd Place - Adam Mohning of Sioux Center
--285 RESULTS
1st Place - Darlyn Marquez of West Sioux
2nd Place - Caleb Trierweiler of Hinton
3rd Place - Jacob Ngeleka of South Sioux City