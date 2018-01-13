Wigginton's career night helps Iowa State to first Big 12 win

Lindell Wigginton had 30 points as Iowa State beat Baylor on Saturday, 75-65.

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored a career-high 30 points and Iowa State beat Baylor 75-65 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Nick Weiler-Babb added 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4 Big 12), who picked up their first league win while beating the Bears (11-6, 1-4) for the 14th time in 16 tries at home.

Wigginton buried a 3 and fellow freshman Cameron Lard hit a layup with 4:26 left to put Iowa State ahead 64-58 and force a Baylor timeout. Lard then rescued a Cyclones possession by pushing a loose ball to the perimeter, and Wigginton responded with a 3 that made it 69-62 with 1:36 to go.

Weiler-Babb then drained the shot clock and hit a mid-range jumper to push Iowa State's lead to 71-65 with 51 seconds to go.

Lard scored 11 points with nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cyclones, who survived a 1 of 12 shooting stretch midway through the second half.

Freshman Tristan Clark had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor (11-6, 1-4), which lost despite grabbing 19 offensive rebounds.