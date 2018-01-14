Siouxland girl and family give back after heart and lung transplant

At just two years old Maria Wilmes was diagnosed with an extremely rare heart and lung condition.

Her family says when she was diagnosed doctors couldn't do much at the time.

"As she's gotten older her body has done some accommodations for her condition but, she never really got better and she wouldn't get better," says Maria's father, Mike Wilmes.

Maria is now 15 years old.

And, she continues to fight.

"This past October, Maria needed to go on a transplant list," says Wilmes.

And, this past December the Wilmes family received the news that Maria would be getting a new heart and new lungs.

"Before her surgery she was, I mean you could really see she was not doing well. And, then after her surgery I mean the color, her face, her skin tone just changed. She has an energy that she never had before," Catherine Clark, Maria's sister.

Maria has to stay in at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska until at least March so doctors can monitor her.

Maria and her family are helping to give back to the organization that helped them when they needed it most.

"COTA is the Children's Organ Transplant Association and they raise money for children who are having organ transplants or who have had organ transplants," says Clark.

The family held on Benefit for COTA in Maria's honor on Sunday in South Sioux City.

Members of the community filled the area Knights of Columbus to give back.

"It's incredible. I just, it does, it gets me emotional and there are no words to describe it," says Wilmes.

What's next for Maria now that she has had her transplant?

"She bought a pair of tennis shoes before her transplant and she told my mom, I'm going to run in these," says Clark.

The strength of a community coming together to help those in need.