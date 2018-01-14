One person dead after crash near Beresford - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One person dead after crash near Beresford

One person died early Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash three miles north and one mile east of Beresford, South Dakota.

The name of the 25-year-old male driver is not being released pending notification of family members.

He was the only person involved.

A 2008 Pontiac G6 was westbound on 294th Street when the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of 294th Street and 473rd Avenue and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

He was transferred via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Other agencies on scene were the Beresford Police Department and Beresford Ambulance.  

