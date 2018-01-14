Dangerous wind chills returning to Siouxland

The snow has ended across Siouxland with most locations ending around an inch of accumulation.



Some heavier amounts did fall in eastern Siouxland with as much as 3.5 inches in Estherville.



Winds have picked up behind the front with gusts up to 40 mph out of the northwest.



Those will be continuing through the night and into our Monday.



Temperatures will also be dropping quickly as arctic air pushes back into Siouxland.



A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for northern and eastern Siouxland from midnight through noon Tuesday.



The rest of the area has a Wind Chill Advisory for the same time period.



Wind chills will drop as low as -35 for our Sunday night and will stay well into the double digits below zero through Monday.



The coldest wind chills will be Monday night when it may feel as cold as -40 degrees.



In those conditions frostbite can occur within a matter of minutes.



Warmer air will start making its way back into the area by the middle of the week and by Friday some of us may see highs in the 40s!