Cyclones' Wigginton stellar in ISU's first Big 12 win

In three of Iowa State's first four Big 12 games, the Cyclones had a real chance to win the game late. In all those losses, ISU struggled to finish the game.



Finally, the Cyclones did that Saturday, toppling Baylor 75-65.

What a day it was for Iowa State's freshman sensation, Lindell Wigginton. He started with 17 first-half points, and finished it was a career high 30.



Wigginton was 8-of-17 from the field, 5-of-10 from three, and is just the fourth Iowa State freshman to score at least 30 points in a game.

"I just felt good coming in," said Wigginton. "I played good at Kansas, but we didn't get the win. So I just felt good coming in. I've been staying in the gym, getting shots. My shot's been feeling good."

"I thought we took a lot of hits that they gave us and we delivered them right back," said junior guard Nick Weiler-Babb. "We haven't put a complete game together, and I think today was one of our most complete games that we've played so far. We started getting 50-50 balls at the end, and when it came down to it, we started making big shots."

Iowa State only turned it over nine times in the win. The Cyclones visit TCU on Wednesday.