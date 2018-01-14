Siouxland family attends wild Vikings playoff game

The Vikings beat the Saints in spectacular fashion on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game. And with a playoff game, comes a sold out crowd.



This was the first postseason game played at U.S. Bank Stadium, and among those in attendance on Sunday were the Kooima family from Rock Valley, Iowa.



Brad Kooima says his family's been a season ticket holder the last two years, and couldn't pass up a playoff game.

"I've been a Vikings fan my whole live, so I've lived through all the disappointment, including the tie we played this team last," said Kooima. "Hopefully we bring it home this time. We're better than them, and all we have to do is go out there and do what we've done all year. We'll be fine."

The Vikings beat the Saints, 29-24, when Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired.