Arctic air plunges back into Siouxland

**Wind Chill Advisory for Most of Siouxland Through Noon**

**Wind Chill Warning for NE Siouxland Through Noon**

We're starting off the workweek wintry after a disturbance brought some snow to Siouxland overnight. Now cooler temperatures are filtering in behind this cold front with falling temperatures expected for today. Afternoon highs will be near 0° with wind chills likely in the 15° to -25° range. Make sure you layer and bundle! Overnight lows fall back toward 10 below making for even more frigid wind chills. Some of us may dip near -40° across NE Siouxland. As high pressure begins to sink to our south, warm air will begin to move back up into the region. Southerly winds will begin to amp up by Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s.

By Friday, 40s and 50s look to be felt! We'll also see lots of sunshine with mostly sunny skies to be seen from Wednesday right through Friday. This ridge will begin to break down by the weekend as another system begins to develop near the 4 Corners Region. This one will move into the Plains by late Saturday night and could be one to watch as it give us a chance of snow late Saturday night through Sunday and potentially into early Monday. This will usher in the return of colder air as well with temps falling back into the 20s to start off next week.

See Advisories/Warnings here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/303611/alerts-warnings

Meteorologist T.J. Springer