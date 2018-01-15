Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today the nation honors the late Martin Luther King, Jr.

President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by doing "acts of civic work and community service."

Government offices and the U.S. Stock Market are closed today.

The holiday is celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January.

This year, it falls on King's actual birthday, January 15.

King was born in 1929, which means he would have turned 89-years-old, if alive today.

The civil rights icon was killed in April of 1968.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983.

The first national MLK holiday was observed three years later in 1986.