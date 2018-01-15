Ignition interlocks will soon have cameras in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ignition interlocks will soon have cameras in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa soon will require that ignition interlocks have cameras so drivers required to take breath tests don't have other people start the drivers' vehicles. The vehicles would still start, but the drivers could lose their restricted driver's licenses and be charged with crimes after the ignition interlock company notifies the state that other people blew into the devices.

Patrick Hoye is chief of the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, and he told The Des Moines Register that most nearby states already have the requirement.

All repeat drunken driving offenders are required to install the devices in Iowa. First-time offenders must install the devices if their blood alcohol figures were higher than 0.10 percent when they were arrested or if they were involved in accidents.

