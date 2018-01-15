The Vikings beat the Saints in spectacular fashion on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game. And with a playoff game, comes a sold out crowd.

The Kooima family, from Rock Valley, Iowa, were among the fans that attended Sunday's Vikings playoff game.

Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints in an instant classic game Sunday night

The Minnesota Vikings are now one-win away from the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught an acrobatic, game-winning touchdown in the last seconds of the game.

Minnesota topped the New Orleans Saints 29-to-24.

These fans were thrilled with the stunning victory.

Wanda Braun, a Vikings fan said, "It's my 80th birthday and I wanted them to win and you gotta believe, we did it!"

Bill Braun, a Vikings fan said, "You know, after all these years it seems like we always kind of ended up on the short end of the stick and I think it was our time to finally come out on the top."

Minnesota meets Philadelphia next weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

The winner of that game will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is being played in Minnesota this year.