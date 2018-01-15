LAKES AREA NEWS: 3 people fall through ice under Highway 71 bridge between East & West Lake Okoboji

A close call for three people Saturday afternoon under the Highway 71 bridge between East and West Lake Okoboji.



Steve Rieghard, a conservation officer for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells KTIV's News Partner KUOO news the incident took place between 3:00 and 4:00 pm.

"It was two young men and a young woman, late teens, two of them on an ATV, one on a trailer behind the ATV with two portable ice houses," Rieghard said. "They were unfamiliar with the area, hadn't been out on ATVs on ice before. They put in at the Hattie Elston boat ramp and came down south on East Okoboji, went underneath the trestle. There had been tracks, I'm supposing it had been a snowmobile that skipped across under there, and they followed the tracks underneath the bridge, and of course with the current going from west to east there was only probably an inch or so of ice under the bridge at the time. They broke through. The trailer and ATV sank. They got out of the water right away. They were uninjured."

Rieghard says the incident should serve as a reminder that no matter how good the ice may be in other places, there are others where it is never safe.

"We could have three feet of ice out in the middle of the bay and the bridge isn't," Rieghard said. "There's always other areas, too, where you should always be cautious. Stay away from all the pressure ridges, the points, any place where there's springs, water intakes, there's always places where there's obstacles underneath the ice that you can't see, any discolored ice or snow, stay away from. But definitely the bridges. Like I said these individuals had never been to the lakes, never ridden ATVs before, went to go underneath the bridge and didn't even realize there would be an issue."

Saturday's incident resulted in traffic over the Highway 71 bridge between East and West Lake Okoboji being reduced to one-way for a time while crews worked to remove the ATV and ice houses.