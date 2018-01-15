Vikings fan builds boat made of ice to show support for his favorite team

One Minnesota Vikings fan decided to take his love for his team to a whole new level.

Mike Stacken constructed what he calls the "Viking Ice Ship".

The backyard ship is made completely of ice, and it has its own walk-up bar - made, of course with ice.

He says he came up with the idea in Mexico while swimming up to the pool bar.

Stacken says the Viking ice ship is his way of embracing winter and act like a kid, playing in his backyard.

Last Sunday was Stacken's birthday, and all he said he wanted was a Vikings win.

It looks like he got his wish, and the ship will keep on sailing!