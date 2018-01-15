Auto show features driver-less cars

The North American International Auto Show began over the weekend in Detroit, showcasing the newest cars in the industry.

Driver-less cars are a big deal at the show this year, the front end of a high tech push in an industry that continues to roll at a record pace.

Traditional vehicles are also embracing high-tech, with dashboards becoming more and more like cell phones and home computers.

Even in their trucks, which will be a big draw at this year's show.

"I think the Detroit Auto Show 2018 will be known as the pickup auto show. We're seeing lots of pick up news and pickups are having a resurge," said Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.

In 2017, for the third straight year, sales topped 17-million vehicles making it the best three-year stretch ever, and dealers do not expect consumers to tap the brakes in 2018.