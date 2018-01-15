Casino boat erupts in flames - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Casino boat erupts in flames

A woman who was on a casino shuttle boat that caught fire in Florida Sunday has died from her injuries, officials say.

A massive fire engulfed the casino shuttle boat in Port Richey on Sunday afternoon, forcing 50 crew members and passengers to jump into the water to save their lives.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that the woman died late Sunday, shortly after she arrived at the hospital emergency room at 10 p.m. He said she had apparently gone home after the fire but became ill. 

Port Richey police said 15 people were injured in the fire, with eight being treated at the hospital and released. It was originally believed that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The shuttle boat caught fire around 4 p.m. Sunday, quickly engulfing the boat, with the flames torching every inch of the boat except for the American flag at the bow.

The boat shuttling passengers from land to the Tropical Breeze Casino boat had engine trouble, so the captain tried to return the boat to the dock.

"He never made it that far," said Port Richey Police Chief Gerard DeCanio. "He noticed the fire coming out of the engine room, so he literally almost ran the boat aground to the shoreline."

