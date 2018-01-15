Illinois health officials issue measles alert - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Illinois health officials issue measles alert

(NBC News) -

If you traveled through Chicago's O'Hare airport last week and you have not been vaccinated for the measles, you might want to get checked out.

State health officials confirmed a passenger traveling last Wednesday had the highly contagious disease.

The traveler landed from an international flight at terminal five and departed at terminal one.

Officials say that person may have gone to other areas of the airport.

Anyone who was in the O'Hare International between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day should go see their doctor.

