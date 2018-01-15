State House District 6 special election to be held Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

State House District 6 special election to be held Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tuesday, a special election will be held to fill a state House seat in Iowa. 

The election for House District 6 will be held tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

District 6 covers areas of Woodbury County in northwest Iowa. 

The two candidates running to fill the vacancy are Democrat Rita DeJong and Republican Jacob Bossman.  

The seat became vacant after Rep. Jim Carlin, a Sioux City Republican, was elected to the Senate in a special election earlier this month.

The winner of the upcoming special election will serve Carlin's remaining time in the House. 

He was in the middle of a two-year term.

You can find more information about where to vote here: 

See a sample ballot here: 

