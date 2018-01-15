"I believe my years as a teacher, and a principal, have given me experiences it situations where you have to work with all kinds of people," said Rita DeJong, (D) Iowa House District 6 Candidate. "You have to do a lot of negotiating, and a lot of compromise. In that compromise, you have to give a little. And with that, I believe people are in a win-win situation."

DECISION 2018: DeJong touts experience in run for Iowa House District 6 seat

"I've worked for Senator Grassley for the past 13-years, and I've had a front row seat to how Senator Grassley believes representative government should work," said Jacob Bossman, (R) Iowa House District 6 Candidate.

DECISION 2018: Bossman credits lessons learned from Grassley in Iowa House run

State House District 6 special election to be held Tuesday

Tuesday, a special election will be held to fill a state House seat in Iowa.

The election for House District 6 will be held tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

District 6 covers areas of Woodbury County in northwest Iowa.



The two candidates running to fill the vacancy are Democrat Rita DeJong and Republican Jacob Bossman.

The seat became vacant after Rep. Jim Carlin, a Sioux City Republican, was elected to the Senate in a special election earlier this month.

The winner of the upcoming special election will serve Carlin's remaining time in the House.

He was in the middle of a two-year term.

You can find more information about where to vote here:



See a sample ballot here: