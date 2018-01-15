State House District 6 special election to be held Tuesday

"I've worked for Senator Grassley for the past 13-years, and I've had a front row seat to how Senator Grassley believes representative government should work," said Jacob Bossman, (R) Iowa House District 6 Candidate.More >>
"I believe my years as a teacher, and a principal, have given me experiences it situations where you have to work with all kinds of people," said Rita DeJong, (D) Iowa House District 6 Candidate. "You have to do a lot of negotiating, and a lot of compromise. In that compromise, you have to give a little. And with that, I believe people are in a win-win situation."
