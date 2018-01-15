Saline shortage impacting Siouxland health care providers

For the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City, the saline solution shortage is nothing new.

It's something they've been forced to deal with for the past five years.

And, it's only getting worse.

"To not think that it's a real thing is being naive because it's a very real, real crisis," says Joni Greder, Medical Oncology Nurse Manager.

Since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico five months ago, its become even more difficult for local health care providers to get the supplies they need.

Now, medical professionals at the Cancer Center have to find new ways to make sure patients are getting the same care that they always do.

"We've really had to to be really creative with just mixing up our medicines differently," says Greder.

They have to make sure the medicines are mixed properly with the saline solution to meet manufacturing guidelines.

One of their methods is taking the liter bags of the saline solution, and dividing them into small bags in order to administer the drugs.

But this method is creating another major problem for healthcare professionals.

"But, even the bags, the evacuated containers now are on back order and shortages so, it's always interesting how we manage to figure out how to make it work," says Greder.

So how likely is it for patients across Siouxland and the nation to get saline?

That all depends on where you go for care.

Different healthcare facilities are more likely to get the solution than others.

"There is definitely an acuity system and the less acute you are the less likely you are to get the supplies you need," says Greder.

Greder says so far they've been able to keep up with the demand and make sure all of their patients are getting the care they need.

Both UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's and Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City have been keeping a close watch on the Shortage.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's said in a statement:

“UnityPoint Health has seen and is closely monitoring reductions in the supply of some pharmaceutical products caused by the destruction of manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria. We are working to minimize impact to patient care and services in Sioux City at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s at this time, by implementing system and industry strategies and best practices. We are also actively working to ensure our federal and state governments understand the severity of this situation and the potential impact to our patients.” --- Mike Padomek, Pharmacy Director, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

And, Mercy Medical Center says:

"We continue to evaluate the shortage on a daily basis. Dozens of hours each week are dedicated to managing this situation; thanks to these efforts, patient impact has been very limited to date," said Brett Bieber, Mercy Manager of Pharmacy Operations.