Iowa gubernatorial candidate Ron Corbett talks healthcare with KTIV

With the primary election on June 5, the candidates who plan to run for office are starting to travel the state.

Stella Daskalakis spoke with Ron Corbett, a Republican candidate for Governor in Iowa, who up until December 31, was Mayor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Among his list of priorities is improving healthcare for Iowans.

"I would like to transition into Medicaid 3.0," says Ron Corbett "which would be a blend of some government services when it comes to the disabled community and people on long-term care, people on Title 19,"

Corbett, who spent more than a dozen years in the Iowa Legislature and a handful of those years as Speaker of the House, says he will be traveling one-thousand miles per week leading up to the primary on June 5.

