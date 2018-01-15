Counselors have various sources available to stay mentally healthy

Although it may not be physically demanding, counseling can be emotionally draining.



"We're no different than anybody else. We have to take care of ourselves." said Nicholas Brown, Jackson Recovery Centers.



Just like for anyone else, it's important to have someone to talk to about issues, at work too.



"It's important to have a good supervisor to be able to talk to about what's going on, to be able to get feedback." said Brown.



Jackson Recovery Centers also holds occasional staff meetings that work as a debriefing for employees.



"You can talk to one another about what's going on, about clinical issues." said Brown.



They also have an employee assistance program where they, themselves, can get free sessions if needed.



"We can't come into our jobs on empty. We have to do what we need to do to have ourselves at full when we come in to work every day."



And ready to help you face any issues you may be struggling with.