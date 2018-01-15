Counselors have various sources available to stay mentally healt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Counselors have various sources available to stay mentally healthy

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Although it may not be physically demanding, counseling can be emotionally draining.

"We're no different than anybody else. We have to take care of ourselves." said Nicholas Brown, Jackson Recovery Centers.

Just like for anyone else, it's important to have someone to talk to about issues, at work too.

"It's important to have a good supervisor to be able to talk to about what's going on, to be able to get feedback." said Brown.

Jackson Recovery Centers also holds occasional staff meetings that work as a debriefing for employees.

"You can talk to one another about what's going on, about clinical issues." said Brown.

They also have an employee assistance program where they, themselves, can get free sessions if needed.

"We can't come into our jobs on empty. We have to do what we need to do to have ourselves at full when we come in to work every day."

And ready to help you face any issues you may be struggling with.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.