Sioux City NAACP chapter and Mt. Zion Church celebrate MLK Day

Monday would have marked the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's 89th birthday.

Throughout the nation, millions of Americans join together to celebrate the life and teachings of the man who fought to end intolerance.

Most people around the country have the day off of work and school to celebrate the life of the civil rights leader.

A local organization in Siouxland honored the reverend the best way they know how.

"Let freedom ring from the snow-caped Rockies of Colorado," said Mt. Zion Baptist Church Reverend Jeremy Robertson, reciting Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream..." speech.

January 15th. The day America celebrates one of the most synonymous faces with the Civil Rights Movement over a half-century ago.

"This is a night where we not only celebrate Dr. King but we celebrate one another," said Flora Lee, NAACP Sioux City chapter president.

The night of MLK Day, people of different races and backgrounds packed Mt. Zion Baptist Church to pray together, preach together, and sing together.

Remembering the impact Dr. King had all those years ago and how it still shines through today.

"They need to know the history and contributions that Dr. King gave to this country," said Lee.

Love, peace, and understanding lead to respect.

Words the revered reverend preached from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation's capital in 1963.

Those same words...the theme spoken at Monday night's Sioux City NAACP celebration.

A phrase that hasn't lost its meaning.

"It's a new year...a new day," said Lee. "Let's not just take all the love and understanding that we have here tonight and keep it here tonight, let's bring this forward for the next 365 days."

The church choir sings - let freedom ring.

And preach that his dream lives on until the fight for equality is won.