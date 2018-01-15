Sioux City Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Sioux City Police continue to search for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Morningside Avenue.

Police say the White Oak Station convenience store, 1031 Morningside Avenue, was robbed at gunpoint shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a white male, standing 5 foot-10 inches, wearing a gray sweatshirt, and sunglasses.

Police say the suspect also covered his face.

Police say the suspect stuffed an undisclosed amount of cash in his front shirt pocket before leaving the store.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information are asked to call the police department at 712-279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 285-TIPS (8477).