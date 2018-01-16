Centsable Health: Kitchen Hacks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Kitchen Hacks

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Kitchen Hacks

  1. Use an empty paper towel roll to store knives safely
  2. Check if eggs are fresh with a glass of water
  • If the egg sinks, it’s fresh
  • If the egg floats, it’s not fresh. An older egg starts to dehydrate, so the air bubble inside is bigger making it float.
  1. Place a wet paper towel under a cutting board to keep it from slipping
  2. Clean a cutting board with fresh lemon to remove strong odors like garlic or onion
  3. Store herbs and asparagus in a glass of water in the fridge to extend the shelf life

