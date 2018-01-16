HEALTHBEAT 4: Dangerous Temperatures

Temperatures have dropped to dangerous marks in Siouxland- leaving you in trouble if you're not prepared.

"When people get in trouble, is when they have exposed skin," said Dr. David Ensz, Family Physician at South Sioux City Mercy Medical Clinic. "You lose that layer of warm air, that's immediately there around your skin that's protected by clothes, and your exposed to the elements."

And added elements, make the thermometer plummet, making the risk outside much higher.

"Its especially worse if there's wind it," adds Dr. Ensz. "You can suffer frost nip/frost bite a lot quicker."

Since Siouxlanders are no strangers to the wind-

"All of our windchills are colder than 20-below tonight, and then once you get into the Spencer, and Estherville areas-you're between 30 and 40 below for your feels-like temperatures," said Chief Meteorologist, Ron Demers."

Dangerous repercussions can happen as a result of not being prepared-

"Hypothermia is when your body temperature goes below 95," said Dr. Ensz. "That's when you start getting the shivering, you can have some confusion, and just not thinking straight."

Physical evidence can occur as well-

"Frost bite is when you actually get destruction of tissue," said Dr. Ensz. "Your hands are going to feel cold before that, but then you can actually start seeing tissue die off when you get to the frost bite."

Dr. David Ensz, a physician at Mercy Medical Center, says that when frost bite or hypothermia occur- immediately do anything you can do to warm up.

"If you're out in the elements, if you can cover that area, get them close to your body," adds Dr. Ensz. "We don't reccommend putting hot water or warm water, just very luke-warm water, if you're near a water source."