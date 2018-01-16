Frigid conditions continue Tuesday, warming arrives mid-week

**Wind Chill Advisory for central Siouxland until noon Tuesday**

**Wind Chill Warning for western & eastern Siouxland until noon Tuesday**

Arctic air is continuing to plunge into the region with another frigid start on tap for our Tuesday. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s below 0° with some nearing that 40° below mark and that is why Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect through noon today. We do get a little relief this afternoon as highs will climb back into single digits and lower teens but even more warming takes place tomorrow. Southerly flow kicks in as a ridge begins to build into the Plains.

This will allow for highs to climb back toward freezing with 50s being felt by Friday in parts of the viewing area! We'll also see lots of sunshine as well. A cold front will move through late Friday though and this will cool us down for the weekend. Highs stay above average though with 30s and 40s across the board for Saturday. This cooling then sets the stage for more snowy Sunday as a system looks to develop throughout the Plains. This looks to give us snow Sunday into Monday morning potentially so make sure you stay tuned for the latest as we track this next round of snow. Temperatures continue to cool back toward average into next week with highs near 30 Sunday through Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer