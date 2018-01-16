WATCH LIVE: Former US gymnastics team doctor sentencing begins

Kyle Stephens said, "You were first arrested on my charges. And now, as the only non-medical victim to come forward, I've testified to let the world know that you are a repulsive liar.

A young woman shares her heartbreaking account of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

The disgraced sports physician walked into court in Lansing, Michigan, for the start of a four-day sentencing hearing.



(Warning: some testimony and statements may be graphic in nature.) Watch Live: Larry Nassar victims speak out ahead of sentencing

Nassar's pleaded guilty to molestation charges.

Scores of women will have the chance to speak directly to the man who abused them, many of them gymnasts.

Kyle Stephens though, was a family friend.

Who didn't know, at the age of six, that her parents' trusted friend was abusing her.

And when she told them, they took Nassar's word over hers.

Kyle Stephens adds that her father had debilitating health problems when he took his life.

But she believes he would have had a fighting chance to recover, had he not been weighed down with shame and self-loathing from not believing her.

Nassar also served as a doctor for USA Gymnastics.

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas have all said Nassar abused them.

Previous:

So many USA female gymnasts have come forward to say they were sexually abused by the team doctor, that it's going to take at least three days to hear from many of them in court.



(Warning: some testimony and statements may be graphic in nature.) Watch Live: Larry Nassar victims speak out ahead of sentencing

As late as Monday, victims were still coming forward to say former team Doctor, Larry Nassar sexually molested them under the guise of treating them.

On Monday, Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles joined the growing voices of more than 140 women.

Alexandra Raisman said she won't be attending the sentencing but her impact letter will be read in court.

Nassar will be sentenced in Federal Court on seven counts of criminal sexual assault, to which he pleaded guilty.