Snow, ice and bitter cold temperatures will be seen across nation

The shores of Lake Erie, in Ohio, where the ice is 30-feet high in some spots.

Icy conditions also in Park Hills, Kentucky.That's where a driver lost control and crashed into a parked police vehicle.

Ice jams also seen on the Housatonic Who Zah Tonic river in Connecticut,while the waterfalls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota froze.

It's all from the winter storm that's covering numerous states this week.

Bringing frigid temperatures from the Midwest to the upper East Coast.



Bernie Friedenfels, a Wisconsin resident said, "Got up at 2 o'clock this morning, and went outside -- it had stopped snowing at that time -- and I went outside and measured, had about 18 inches out here."

Some residents in Indiana tried to make the most of it.



Patricia Hawks, Indianapolis resident said, "We're just outside having some winter fun, you know, we were looking for something fun to do."



Indianapolis Residents have said "Just trying to help keep these sidewalks clean. I mean this broom is not as good as a shovel but it works just as well."



Meanwhile in southeast Texas, a winter storm warning is in effect through Wednesday.



Amy Ramon of Cy-Fair volunteer fire department said "We've made sure that all of our stations are prepped and ready to go."



A state of emergency was declared across Alabama Monday night. And officials have closed a number of schools in Missouri and Tennessee.



Other states expected to be affected by this blast: Georgia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.