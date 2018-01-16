President Trump's former top adviser set to appear before House Intelligence Committee

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Trump, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday as part of the Russia investigation.

Bannon could be asked about his comments in the new tell all book "Fire and Fury."

Two former Trump campaign officials are also back in court today, former chair Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, who pleaded not guilty to money laundering and other charges the Russia investigation.

All of this happening with a possible government shutdown looming Friday.

Negotiations have stalled over protection for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children, the DACA program President Trump plans to end in March.

"Mr. President close the deal. Eighty percent of Americans want to give the DACA kids a better life," said South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Right now it is looking bleak that lawmakers will come up with a budget and a DACA deal that the president is willing to sign in three days.

