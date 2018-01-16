Pierce Street Same Day Surgery CEO receives award for support of military employee

Pierce Street Same Day Surgery CEO Craig Bryan received a Patriotic Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve through the Defense Department.

The award is for Bryan's continued support of the National Guard and Reserve while one of his employees Sarah Sturges was deployed for five weeks in the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with hurricane relief.

Sturges tells us that she nominated Bryan because Pierce Street Same Day Surgery supported her through her entire deployment.

"He has never made me feel as if it was a burden to this company for me to be gone, he always told me to be safe any time I had any concerns about the company. He took care of it for me," said Sergeant Sarah Sturges.

Craig Bryan tells KTIV that his support for the armed forces comes from a line of family members that have served and that the

Real heroes are those that serve to keep this country safe like Sturges.

"Sarah Sturges is the real hero, she's the one that deserves the award," Craig Bryan, CEO of Pierce Street Same Day Surgery said.