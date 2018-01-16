Polls close for IA House District 6 special election

Polls have closed and we'll soon know the results of the special election held to fill Iowa House District 6 seat.



The two candidates running to fill the vacancy are Democrat Rita DeJong and Republican Jacob Bossman.



The seat became vacant after Rep. Jim Carlin, a Sioux City Republican, was elected to the Senate in a special election earlier this month.

The winner of the upcoming special election will serve Carlin's remaining time in the House.

He was in the middle of a two-year term.

