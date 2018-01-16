Polls close for IA House District 6 special election - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Polls close for IA House District 6 special election

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Polls have closed and we'll soon know the results of the special election held to fill Iowa House District 6 seat.

The two candidates running to fill the vacancy are Democrat Rita DeJong and Republican Jacob Bossman. 

The seat became vacant after Rep. Jim Carlin, a Sioux City Republican, was elected to the Senate in a special election earlier this month.

The winner of the upcoming special election will serve Carlin's remaining time in the House.

He was in the middle of a two-year term.

See election results here.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.