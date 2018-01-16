New Iowa AP high school boys basketball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa AP high school boys basketball poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux City East is third in the AP Class 4A poll this week. Sioux City East is third in the AP Class 4A poll this week.

 The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
                                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
1.  Iowa  City,  West  (13)                                    10-0    130        1
2.  Johnston                                                            10-1    107        3
3.  Sioux  City,  East                                              9-1      98        5
4.  Des  Moines,  Hoover                                        10-1      87        6
5.  Des  Moines,  North                                          10-2      77        2
6.  North  Scott,  Eldridge                                  10-1      68        8
7.  Pleasant  Valley                                              10-1      48      10
8.  Waukee                                                                  9-2      33        4
9.  Cedar  Falls                                                        8-3      27      NR
10.  Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines          8-3      17      NR
   Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Dubuque, Senior 6. Ankeny Centennial 3. Linn-Mar, Marion 1.
Class 3A
                                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
1.  Oskaloosa  (6)                                            12-1    118        1
2.  Mount  Pleasant  (2)                                  11-2    106        4
3.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids  (2)                        8-3      91        6
4.  Norwalk  (1)                                                10-1      87        5
5.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,S.C.  (1)          8-2      83        3
6.  Glenwood  (1)                                              11-1      76        2
7.  Charles  City                                              11-1      48        8
8.  Wahlert,  Dubuque                                        5-6      27      NR
9.  Harlan                                                            9-2      23        7
(tie)  Spirit  Lake                                            9-3      23      10
                                                                     
   Others receiving votes: Winterset 12. Le Mars 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 3. South Tama County, Tama 3. Webster City 2.
Class 2A
                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv
1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (11)        11-0    126        1
2.  Van  Meter  (2)                                        12-0    111        3
3.  Aplington-Parkersburg                        12-0      87        4
4.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                    13-0      78        5
5.  Sheldon                                                    12-1      73        6
6.  Sioux  Center                                          10-2      72        2
7.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                      13-0      57        7
8.  Treynor                                                    10-0      48        9
9.  Northeast,  Goose  Lake                        12-1      29        8
10.  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand                  12-0      16      NR
                                                                 
   Others receiving votes: Wapello 8. Des Moines Christian 7. Forest City 2. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.
Class 1A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (8)        15-0    125        1
2.  Grand  View  Christian  (5)            12-0    121        2
3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                        12-0      97        3
4.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona              11-1      88        5
5.  Dunkerton                                          11-0      45      T9
6.  Lynnville-Sully                              10-2      42        6
7.  George-Little  Rock                          9-4      40        8
8.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville                8-2      27        4
(tie)  South  O'Brien,  Paullina          9-4      27      NR
10.  New  London                                      10-3      20      NR
                                                           
   Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Bedford 14. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 10. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9. Ankeny Christian Academy 8. Montezuma 6. Easton Valley 6. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. Lisbon 2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.