Lake effect snow hits southeast Wisconsin

Lake effect snow has left southeastern Wisconsin covered.

Snow fell heavily during the overnight hours in Racine and surrounding areas leaving a significant amount on the ground.

People spent much of the day working to clear parking lots and driveways.

Some even started plowing at 3 or 4-a-m. 

The steady snowfall made for a messy, morning commute...but it stopped around 10 a.m.

Of course, they're used to getting snow in Wisconsin, and most say this snowfall wasn't too bad. 

They're just hoping it's the biggest storm they get all winter.

