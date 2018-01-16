Morningside's Egger named GPAC Player of the Week

Morningside's Brody Egger is the GPAC Player of the Week.

Morningside College’s Brody Egger, a 6-2 junior guard from Urbandale, Iowa, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Egger averaged 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to lead the Mustangs to a 90-77 victory against Dordt College and an 80-69 triumph against Doane University and extend their winning streak to three games.

Egger reached the 1000-point career milestone when he scored 15 points in last Wednesday’s triumph against Dordt before he poured in a

game-high 29 points and grabbed a game and career-high eight rebounds in last Saturday’s victory against Doane. Egger drilled nine of 13

field goal attempts, including a four-for-six showing from the 3-point arc, and converted seven of eight free throw attempts against Doane

for the Mustangs’ top individual scoring performance of the season.

Egger is the Mustangs’ leading scorer with an average of 15.7 points per game and the team leader with 17 double figure scoring

performances. He is the Mustangs’ top 3-point threat with a team-high 46 3-point field goals in 103 attempts for 44.7 percent and their best

free throw shooter with 70 free throws in 80 attempts for 87.5 percent.

Egger is the 28th leading scorer in Morningside history with 1030 career points.

Morningside, ranked ninth nationally in the NAIA Division II, willtake a 15-4 record into an 8 p.m. Wednesday home game against Mount

Marty College.