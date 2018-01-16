A nice warming trend to begin Wednesday

It was another cold day with eastern Siouxland only getting into the single digits for highs with a little better warming in western Siouxland with highs at least getting into the double digits.

Those slightly warmer conditions that started to move into Nebraska and South Dakota will keep moving east and that means we're in store for a nice warming trend.

Lows tonight will still be cool hovering around zero with the warmer air working in tomorrow with Sioux City hitting a high in the low 30s although it will once again be warmer out to the west.

Warming will continue through the end of our workweek with highs by Thursday into the mid 40s and we may even hit 50 degrees on Friday.

We'll start to see more clouds move in on Saturday and temperatures come down just a bit into the low 40s.

Bigger changes are likely to arrive Sunday when a storm system moves into the Midwest.

This system gives us a chance of accumulating snow on Sunday as highs fall again into the low 30s.

That system is looking like it will move out by Monday with highs topping out near 30 degrees.