Feedlot Forum gives farmers latest on range of topics

The annual Feedlot Forum was held Tuesday and Sioux Center played host to a large crowd.



The event features presentations on issues for cattle farmers and agriculture in general.



Topics ranged from preventative measures for foot and mouth disease to international beef trade.



One frequent attendee says it is a great opportunity to stay up to date on the latest information.



"It's just interesting to see all the views of the many different producers, small to very large. Their input and what they're looking at the future to improve the beef industry." said Loras Engelken, Forum Attender.



Attendees used the opportunity to socialize and check out the trade show as well.