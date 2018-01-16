Lake Park couple hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning

Two lake park residents are hospitalized early this morning due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lake Park fire chief Brandon Ehret tells KUOO radio that crews were called to the residence of Wanda and Allan Garloff where they detected high levels of the odorless and colorless gas.

Wanda and Allan Garloff were transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake for treatment.

An investigation reveals an air exchange in the Garloff's furnace quit working. Other leaks were also found in the vents and ducts.

Ehret also says people should be extra vigilant when it comes to furnaces and vents, especially during extremely cold weather.