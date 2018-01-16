Le Mars Iowa women battling heart failure dies awaiting transplant

A little less than two weeks ago, we brought you the story of Le Mars, Iowa woman waiting on a heart transplant in Phoenix, and how her community was pitching in to help.

Tonight, we are sad to report Deb has died while awaiting the transplant.

Services for her will be held next week at All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars.

Deb Campbell suffered from heart failure. Campbell was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester before being transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Campbell's friends and family held a number of benefits and fundraisers in her honor to help pay for the expenses.

