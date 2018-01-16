Siouxlanders are first to see Voter ID law go into effect

This is the "soft roll-out" of the new Voter ID law.

That means there are still kinks to be worked out.

But there are a few things you need to know if you haven't had the chance to hit the polls, yet.

If you don't have the new voter ID on you when you hit the polls tonight, there are a few things you can bring instead.

When you get to the polling location you will be asked to sign an oath verifying you are who you say you are.

There are several other forms of Identification that you can use instead.

You will be able to show those working at the polls your Iowa drivers license, an Iowa non- drivers license, your US passport, military ID.

You can also show your Veterans ID or a new non-photo ID issued by the state.

"This is a special election so, it means we have a few more twists because both political parties have a vested interest in trying to obtain this seat. So, we think it's a test for everybody, in many ways and I couldn't be more pleased for what I'm seeing with cooperation," says Secretary of State Paul Pate.

You will, however, need to have your voter ID with you starting on January 1st of 2019.