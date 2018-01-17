SportsFource Extra; Tuesday's highlights & scores

Winnebago beat Ponca, 52-50, on Tuesday night.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
So. Cent. Calhoun 46 PAC/LM 41 F
O'Neill 53 Wagner 49 F
Wausa 35 Stuart 17 F
Wynot 59 Allen 15 F
Guardian Angels 51 Battle Creek 47 F
Osmond 44 Bloomfield 40 F
Okoboji 60 Boyden-Hull 49 F
Storm Lake 56 Carroll 53 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 CBAL 61 F
Neligh-Oakdale 42 Clearwater-Orchard 38 F
Hartington CC 68 Creighton 25 F
Lewis Central 48 Denison-Schleswig 40 F
Clarkson-Leigh 42 Elgin/Pope John 32 F
Homer 49 Emerson-Hubbard 37 F
Vermillion 50 EP-Jefferson 34 F
Cherokee 79 Estherville LC 26 F
MMC/RU 53 H-M-S 42 F
Gehlen Catholic 58 Hinton 33 F
Hartington-N'castle 59 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 38 F
IKM-Manning 59 Logan-Magnolia 55 F
Stanton 57 Madison 31 F
Lawton-Bronson 71 MVAO/COU 35 F
North Central 73 Niobrara-Verdigre 15 F
West Holt 63 Plainview 24 F
Winnebago 42 Ponca 33 F
West Sioux 74 Remsen St. Mary's 20 F
Siouxland Christian 55 Ridge View 52 F
Kingsley-Pierson 74 River Valley 25 F
Sioux Center 72 Sheldon 36 F
Emmetsburg 51 Sioux Central 50 F
Newell-Fonda 83 SL St. Mary's 21 F
Le Mars 55 Spencer 35 F
Western Christian 53 Spirit Lake 23 F
Harris-Lake Park 65 Trinity Christian 31 F
South O'Brien 65 Unity Christian 61 F/2OT
BR/LD 70 Wakefield 27 F
Lutheran N'east 51 Walthill 38 F
Crofton 60 Wayne 46 F
East Sac County 61 WB-Mallard 24 F
MOC-FV 58 West Lyon 33 F
SF O'Gorman 42 Yankton 21 F
Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 43 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Yankton 66 SF O'Gorman 57 F
Wisner-Pilger 45 Twin River 34 F
Ridge View 69 Siouxland Christian 39 F
O'Neill 71 Wagner 41 F
Wynot 58 Allen 28 F
Osmond 53 Bloomfield 30 F
Okoboji 52 Boyden-Hull 45 F
Storm Lake 76 Carroll 63 F
Hartington CC 57 Creighton 45 F
Wayne 73 Crofton 46 F
Lewis Central 78 Denison-Schleswig 51 F
Clarkson-Leigh 61 Elgin/Pope John 50 F
Sioux Central 68 Emmetsburg 54 F
Gehlen Catholic 59 Hinton 51 F
MVAO/COU 62 Lawton-Bronson 50 F
H-M-S 60 MMC/RU 51 F
North Central 59 Niobrara-Verdigre 49 F
So. Central Calhoun 73 PAC/LM 61 F
West Holt 61 Plainview 42 F
Winnebago 52 Ponca 50 F
S.C. East 51 S.C. West 41 F
CBAL 67 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 64 F
Sheldon 70 Sioux Center 63 F
Newell-Fonda 66 SL St. Mary's 53 F
Unity Christian 60 South O'Brien 40 F
Mt. Michael 58 South Sioux City 49 F
Le Mars 74 Spencer 62 F
Western Christian 64 Spirit Lake 48 F
Madison 44 Stanton 38 F
Lutheran N'east 69 Walthill 43 F
Stuart 49 Wausa 45 F/OT
East Sac County 69 WB-Mallard 41 F
MOC-FV 52 West Lyon 44 F
Loren De Jong 500th Win
Remsen St. Mary's 59 West Sioux 51 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 Logan-Magnolia 30 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 Woodbury Central 30 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 65 Nebraska 74 F
Dakota Wesleyan 63 South Dakota State 76 F