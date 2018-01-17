SportsFource Extra; Tuesday's highlights & scores - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra; Tuesday's highlights & scores

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Winnebago beat Ponca, 52-50, on Tuesday night. Winnebago beat Ponca, 52-50, on Tuesday night.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
So. Cent. Calhoun 46 PAC/LM 41 F  
O'Neill 53 Wagner 49 F  
Wausa 35 Stuart 17 F  
Wynot 59 Allen 15 F  
Guardian Angels 51 Battle Creek 47 F  
Osmond 44 Bloomfield 40 F  
Okoboji 60 Boyden-Hull 49 F  
Storm Lake 56 Carroll 53 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 CBAL 61 F  
Neligh-Oakdale 42 Clearwater-Orchard 38 F  
Hartington CC 68 Creighton 25 F  
Lewis Central 48 Denison-Schleswig 40 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 42 Elgin/Pope John 32 F  
Homer 49 Emerson-Hubbard 37 F  
Vermillion 50 EP-Jefferson 34 F  
Cherokee 79 Estherville LC 26 F  
MMC/RU 53 H-M-S 42 F  
Gehlen Catholic 58 Hinton 33 F  
Hartington-N'castle 59 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 38 F  
IKM-Manning 59 Logan-Magnolia 55 F  
Stanton 57 Madison 31 F  
Lawton-Bronson 71 MVAO/COU 35 F  
North Central 73 Niobrara-Verdigre 15 F  
West Holt 63 Plainview 24 F  
Winnebago 42 Ponca 33 F  
West Sioux 74 Remsen St. Mary's 20 F  
Siouxland Christian 55 Ridge View 52 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 74 River Valley 25 F  
Sioux Center 72 Sheldon 36 F  
Emmetsburg 51 Sioux Central 50 F  
Newell-Fonda 83 SL St. Mary's 21 F  
Le Mars 55 Spencer 35 F  
Western Christian 53 Spirit Lake 23 F  
Harris-Lake Park 65 Trinity Christian 31 F  
South O'Brien 65 Unity Christian 61 F/2OT  
BR/LD 70 Wakefield 27 F  
Lutheran N'east 51 Walthill 38 F  
Crofton 60 Wayne 46 F  
East Sac County 61 WB-Mallard 24 F  
MOC-FV 58 West Lyon 33 F  
SF O'Gorman 42 Yankton 21 F  
Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 43 F

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Yankton 66 SF O'Gorman 57 F  
Wisner-Pilger 45 Twin River 34 F  
Ridge View 69 Siouxland Christian 39 F  
O'Neill 71 Wagner 41 F  
Wynot 58 Allen 28 F  
Osmond 53 Bloomfield 30 F  
Okoboji 52 Boyden-Hull 45 F  
Storm Lake 76 Carroll 63 F  
Hartington CC 57 Creighton 45 F  
Wayne 73 Crofton 46 F  
Lewis Central 78 Denison-Schleswig 51 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 61 Elgin/Pope John 50 F  
Sioux Central 68 Emmetsburg 54 F  
Gehlen Catholic 59 Hinton 51 F  
MVAO/COU 62 Lawton-Bronson 50 F  
H-M-S 60 MMC/RU 51 F  
North Central 59 Niobrara-Verdigre 49 F  
So. Central Calhoun 73 PAC/LM 61 F  
West Holt 61 Plainview 42 F  
Winnebago 52 Ponca 50 F  
S.C. East 51 S.C. West 41 F  
CBAL 67 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 64 F  
Sheldon 70 Sioux Center 63 F  
Newell-Fonda 66 SL St. Mary's 53 F  
Unity Christian 60 South O'Brien 40 F  
Mt. Michael 58 South Sioux City 49 F  
Le Mars 74 Spencer 62 F  
Western Christian 64 Spirit Lake 48 F  
Madison 44 Stanton 38 F  
Lutheran N'east 69 Walthill 43 F  
Stuart 49 Wausa 45 F/OT  
East Sac County 69 WB-Mallard 41 F  
MOC-FV 52 West Lyon 44 F  
 Loren De Jong 500th Win
Remsen St. Mary's 59 West Sioux 51 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 Logan-Magnolia 30 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 Woodbury Central 30 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 65 Nebraska 74 F  
Dakota Wesleyan 63 South Dakota State 76 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.