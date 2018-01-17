Authorities arrest suspect in Sioux Falls, SD double homicide

Authorities have arrested a man connected to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, double homicide in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Late Tuesday night, Manuel Frias was arrested by police at a home near the intersection of B Street and East 19th Street in South Sioux City.

Frias is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the January 5 shooting deaths of 28-year old Samuel Crockett, and 30-year old Corey Zephier, in Sioux Falls.

Currently Frias is being held in the Dakota County Jail in Dakota City, Nebraska.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said they were notified by U.S. Marshal Services shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that Frias was in a home in South Sioux City.

Mahon said initially authorities were not to able to get in contact with Frias. Police say they knew a 10-year old inside the home at the time of the incident.

They were able to get him out of the home safely.

Shortly after, Frias did emerge from the home voluntarily.

No one was hurt during the situation.

Sioux City Police, the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the situation

Sioux Falls Police say the drug-related shootings happened outside of an apartment building on January 5th.

Two other suspects in the case, Maria LeClaire and Cyrstal Habben, have been arrested in the case.