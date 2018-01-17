South Dakota lawmakers set to attend sexual harassment training

An official with Indiana's Health Department has been named South Dakota's next state epidemiologist

South Dakota lawmakers and their staff are going to attend ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training.

The Wednesday training is required for employees. Legislative leaders have said all lawmakers are expected to attend.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd said in a statement announcing the training that sexual harassment "will not be tolerated."

The training follows news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse. The articles came after a former lawmaker and lobbyist shared stories of harassment and assault.

Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield has also appointed a legislative group to look at current anti-harassment policies, changes proposed by a Democratic lawmaker and issues proposed by others.

Democratic Senator Billie Sutton has proposed changes that would require nonpartisan legislative staff to conduct investigations into harassment allegations.