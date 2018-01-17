Meteor over Detroit, MI

The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

The skies lit up over the Detroit area Tuesday night.



Residents across the area took to social media as well as calling newsrooms, after seeing the bright light.

Residents also reported hearing a loud explosion.

It appears the actual occurrence was at 8:08 p.m.