Watch Live: Victims speak out ahead of sentencing of former gymnastics doctor

The first of more than one hundred women sexually abused by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar took the stand at his sentencing hearing Tuesday, detailing his actions and the horrific impact on their lives.



One victim testified she was six when the sexual abuse began and said her parents believed Nassar's denials for years.

Another woman, a mother spoke on behalf of her daughter who took her own life because she "couldn't deal with the pain anymore."



Nassar buried his head in his hands during parts of Tuesday's hearing which is expected to last four days.

Nassar faces up to 40 years in prison for his crimes.

He is already serving 60 years behind bars for possessing child pornography.