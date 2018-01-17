Areas with Lidl stores see rival grocers cut prices

When low-priced German grocer Lidl opens a new store, it brings a food fight and consumers are the ultimate winners.



The University of North Carolina looked at prices on 48 grocery items at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Publix and Food Lion in towns that have a competing Lidl grocery store and in towns that don't have one.

The study shows on average, competing retailers near Lidl stores set their prices more than nine-percent lower than in markets where Lidl is not present.



The German grocer entered the U.S. seven months ago and has less than 50 stores so far and 50 more planned.



While nearly all products it sells are brands only found at Lidl, Lidl says its prices are as much as 50 percent lower than rival stores. It wanted to see how its entrance to a new area impacted competitor's pricing, which is why Lidl paid the university to do the study.



The professor that set the parameters and conducted the study found a half gallon of milk can be priced as much as 55 percent lower at competing grocers in towns with a Lidl compared to towns without.



Avocados and bread are 30 percent lower.



Ice cream, bananas and cheese are 15 percent less in Lidl-markets than non-Lidl markets.

That means Kroger shoppers save up to $22 on their total in markets where Lidl is present compared to markets where there is no competing Lidl store.



Longtime retail analyst Dana Telsey says Lidl's entrance into a new area does push grocery prices lower at other stores, but Lidl hasn't been as strong out of the gate as first expected.



Dana Telsey, CEO Tesley Advisory Group said, "They haven't gained the share, I think, originally expected but you are seeing U.S. retailers come down, and will match those prices, I don't know for how long though. The pricing power of Walmart, of Costco, is extensive, that getting consumers to recognize the brand name of Lidl, takes time."



Walmart declined to comment on the study itself or its pricing plans, but pointed to its ongoing mission to lower costs and prices in certain, unspecified, categories.



The other grocers didn't respond to our request for comment.



But the study tells the story, and there's a different ending if your town has a Lidl, than if it doesn't.