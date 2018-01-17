Walmart offers free opioid disposal at all pharmacy locations

Walmart targets the nation's opioid epidemic, offering a free way to dispose of leftover prescriptions.

Customers filling "class two" opioid prescriptions at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will receive a packet from "Dispose RX", starting today.

The packet ingredients, according to the manufacturer, will break down any unused pills when mixed with water, allowing customers to safely dump them in the trash.

Keeping pills away from anyone who shouldn't have them.

The CDC reports more than half of the people who abuse prescription opioids get them from friends and relatives.