Walmart offers free opioid disposal at all pharmacy locations - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Walmart offers free opioid disposal at all pharmacy locations

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Walmart targets the nation's opioid epidemic, offering a free way to dispose of leftover prescriptions. 

Customers filling "class two" opioid prescriptions at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will receive a packet from "Dispose RX", starting today.

The packet ingredients, according to the manufacturer, will break down any unused pills when mixed with water, allowing customers to safely dump them in the trash. 

Keeping pills away from anyone who shouldn't have them. 

The CDC reports more than half of the people who abuse prescription opioids get them from friends and relatives. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.