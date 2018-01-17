Soundwave tattoos let you listen to your ink

New technology is turning tattoos of sound waves into audio clips you can play back whenever you want.



"The first things we're going to do is prep your arm by getting it all cleaned up," Mark Martini, a tattoo artist said.

Like grief, tattoos are both personal and permanent.

"Make sure you like where it's at," Martini said

And sometimes, one can help deal with the effects of the other.

"How was that?" Martini asked.

"That wasn't too bad," Emad Dubailey from Toledo, Ohio responded.

It's what brought Emad Dubailey to artist Mike Martini's shop in Chargin, all the way from Toledo.

It was Dubailey's first tattoo and for his first tattoo, Dubailey chose a memorial piece, a tattoo only a select few artists, like Mike, can do.

Martini said, "Getting a memorial tattoo of someone's name or their death date and images that represent them, that's all great and cool. But this sort of takes it to the next level."

It's a tattoo that incorporates technology to let you bring a lost loved one's voice to life.

Dubailey chose the last voicemail from his dad who died last year

Skin Motion, is the LA-based start-up behind the sound tattoos.

The app creates a wave pattern of the audio you submit.

Mark Martini says, "An actual visual file representing the audio file and i use that to create a tattoo stencil..."

And once tattooed, you can play it over and over, using the app.

Martini said, "In some instances, this is a sense of closure for some people. This is just something that means a lot to someone."

It means so much to Dubailey, he chose not to share it with us.

A sense of privacy, Martini believes, makes this new art, more appealing.

Martini says, "A lot of time people have a loved one that they lost and it is sort of a painful memory for them. They want to keep it with them but they don't want the average person come up and ask questions about it."

Martini has done a handful of these tattoos since getting certified.

And he says all of them were first tattoos in honor of a loved one who died.