Colon cancer is on the rise in young people but catching it early can improve your odds to beat it

Stephanie King knew at some point she would have to have a colonoscopy.

Doctors recommend the colon cancer screening for African Americans at age 45 and everyone else at age 50.

"I was nervous about going to get a colonoscopy done," said Stephanie King, a cancer survivor.

But even though she was nervous, she didn't hesitate to get the procedure done at the first signs that something wasn't right.

King says, "I started having stomach pains, and one day I just stayed in bed all day with really bad stomach pains and I couldn't eat anything and then I started throwing up."

The colonoscopy she'd been so nervous about revealed a large tumor that if not removed right away would have led to a difficult cancer battle.



Dr. Christopher Dwyer of Medical City Arlington said, "It would have spread to her lymph nodes and possibly to other organs and she was literally just one stage away from needing chemotherapy."

Dr. Christopher Dwyer at Medical City Arlington says unlike Stephanie, many patients wait too long at the first signs of symptoms.

And he says that's part of the reason why colon cancer rates among people between the ages of 25 and 50 are on the rise.



"It's not that we should start screening earlier, we should start listening to our bodies and getting the word out to primary care physicians as well as to the patients themselves," said Dr. Dwyer.

And because Stephanie listened to her body, she only needed surgery to free her of cancer.

King says, "I'm so thankful and happy that I did go ahead and get the procedure done. And then, of course, I have my beautiful grand-baby Aniyah, she's 8 months old. and we love her to death and I'm just happy that I will be here to help my son and his wife continue to take care of her. I'm so, so happy and thankful."



The most common symptoms of colon cancer are rectal bleeding and abdominal pain.